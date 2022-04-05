Austin Family
Austin Chamber Music Workshop
Statesman Cap10k
Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida
Latinitas 2022
Camp HalfBlood Austin
Challenger School Feb 2019
Statesman Cap10k
Challenger School Feb 2019
Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida
Austin Chamber Music Workshop

Squirrel Fest

Around Austin

Squirrel Fest, presented by Pease Park Conservancy and H-E-B, will be a day of music, fun and a movie in the park – to celebrate the newly revitalized 7-acre Kingsbury Commons. This free, family-friendly festival will feature live music, children’s activities, a marketplace and food vendors, in addition to the Kingsbury Commons park amenities.

The recently remodeled park now includes a state-of-the-art water feature, a new nature-themed playground area, a bocce court, renovated basketball courts and an innovative treescape. Stay until dark to watch the movie “Zootopia” on the Great Lawn. The event takes place on April 9 from 4-10 p.m. For details, see peasepark.org/squirrel-fest.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!