Squirrel Fest, presented by Pease Park Conservancy and H-E-B, will be a day of music, fun and a movie in the park – to celebrate the newly revitalized 7-acre Kingsbury Commons. This free, family-friendly festival will feature live music, children’s activities, a marketplace and food vendors, in addition to the Kingsbury Commons park amenities.

The recently remodeled park now includes a state-of-the-art water feature, a new nature-themed playground area, a bocce court, renovated basketball courts and an innovative treescape. Stay until dark to watch the movie “Zootopia” on the Great Lawn. The event takes place on April 9 from 4-10 p.m. For details, see peasepark.org/squirrel-fest.