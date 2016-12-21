St. David’s Foundation announced on Dec. 20 that it is awarding grants aimed at supporting future infrastructure needs at key charitable organizations, to meet the demands of Central Texas’ unprecedented population growth.

With $5.2 million in capital grants, St. David’s Foundation is extending financial support to many healthcare-related nonprofits who are facing a much greater demand for their services. Among these grants are funds for such projects as building out a facility for Meals on Wheels Central Texas; a new facility for Mobile Loaves and Fishes’ Community First Village; supporting creation of specialized housing for Austinites with mental illness with Austin Travis County Integral Care; and providing vans to transport seniors, among other efforts.

“As our population grows, we are seeing an escalating demand for more healthcare-related services for our rapidly growing community. By partnering with organizations who are developing facilities and programs to address future healthcare needs, from mental health to homelessness to the needs of low income families, we hope to anticipate future demands and provide targeted solutions,” says Earl Maxwell, CEO of St. David’s Foundation.

In addition to the capital grants, St. David’s Foundation announced over $15 million in grants to area nonprofits that provide a range of healthcare-related services to the community, providing support for preventative programs like Marathon Kids and the Sustainable Food Center; providing scholarships and grants for professionals pursuing healthcare careers, and those serving underprivileged populations, as well as for groups serving the elderly and families dealing with mental health challenges.

Dan Pruett, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels Central Texas, says, “St. David’s Foundation is a powerful, compassionate advocate for the thousands of homebound older adults we serve. Thanks to the foundation’s amazing support of our mission, we are able to provide life-sustaining services to even more of our neighbors in need.”

For a complete list of grant recipients, visit http://bit.ly/2hVQjnb.