St. Dominic Savio Catholic High School expresses the Church’s educational mission through faith formation, social development and awareness, and a strong academic program.
Avery Ranch
512-388-8846
Grades 9–12
St. Dominic Savio Catholic High School expresses the Church’s educational mission through faith formation, social development and awareness, and a strong academic program.
Avery Ranch
512-388-8846
Grades 9–12
Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine