St. Dominic Savio Catholic High School

Private Schools

St. Dominic Savio Catholic High School expresses the Church’s educational mission through faith formation, social development and awareness, and a strong academic program.

Avery Ranch

512-388-8846

www.saviochs.org

Grades 9–12

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!