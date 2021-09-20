virt

September was proclaimed National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in 2012 to bring awareness to pediatric cancer, which remains the leading cause of death by disease for children under the age of 15. St. Jude, the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children, has devised treatments that have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago.

On September 25, the local community can participate in the virtual St. Jude Walk/Run to support families who have children with cancer. Supporters can register for the St. Jude Walk/Run Virtual Event to walk, run and fundraise for the kids of St. Jude. Other ways to contribute include volunteering or donating to participants. All donations will help families focus on the care of their children without the additional worry of costs associated with treatment, travel, housing and food. Check it out at commonsensemedia.org.

Register for the St. Jude Walk/Run by visiting stjude.org/walkaustin.

