St. Mary’s Catholic School

Private Schools

There are three stages to classical education:  grammar, logic, and rhetoric.  Each of these stages incorporates our Catholic faith and teaches the students the ultimate truth of the Incarnation and Salvation History.

Taylor

512-352-2313

www.stmarystaylor.org

Ages 3–8

