This sensory-related art experience results in beautiful “stained-glass” leaves to brighten any window on a fall day. It’s a perfect activity for toddlers through early elementary school-age kids using simple household materials. An adult’s help will be needed for parts of the project.

What You Need

red, yellow and orange tissue paper

contact paper

scissors

painter’s tape

glue stick

clear tape

What You Do

Cut the tissue paper into square-ish shapes that measure about 1.5 inches. Cut the contact paper into two square-ish shapes that measure about 6 inches. Remove the backing from one square of contact paper and mount it sticky-side-up on a hard surface using painter’s tape to hold down the edges. This is where toddlers will have a blast: place random squares of tissue paper on the sticky contact paper to create a collage of fall color. Remove the backing from the second square of contact paper and lay the second square over the first, so that the tissue paper is sealed between the two pieces of contact paper. Cut the contact paper into a leaf shape. If needed, glue the edges of the leaf shape together using a glue stick. Using clear tape, hang the leaf in a sunny window to enjoy the fall color.

