Several area students took home prizes from the state’s Texas Science and Engineering Fair in March at the Texas A&M University campus. Sixth through 12th grade students competed in more than 20 categories spanning across engineering, biological sciences and physical sciences. Winning high school entries will advance to compete in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).

Area middle school students who won top prizes include: 1st place Chemistry, Imaan A., Renaissance Academy MS; 2nd place Biomedical and Health Sciences, Isabel C., Canyon Ridge MS; 2nd place Energy: Physical, Armaan S., Canyon Vista MS; 2nd place Mathematics, Danyaal M., Austin Peace Academy MS; 3rd place Behavioral and Social Sciences, Lucille M., Canyon Ridge MS; 3rd place Cellular and Molecular Biology, Tasnim A., Austin Peace Academy MS; 3rd place Mathematics, Kenneth K., Pflugerville MS.

Area high school students who won top prizes include: Grand Prize Life Sciences and 1st place Earth and Environmental Sciences, Jack D., Lake Travis HS; 1st place Embedded Systems, Satvik D., Westwood HS; 2nd place Cellular and Molecular Biology, Lydia N. and Michael N., Vista Ridge HS; 2nd place Energy: Chemical, Nora B. and Ayla S., Austin Peace Academy HS; 2nd place Environmental Engineering, Wajiha M. and Varisha M., Austin Peace Academy HS; 2nd Place Biochemistry, Bryce Y., Liberal Arts and Science Academy; 3rd place Animal Sciences, Sindhuja U., Westwood HS; 3rd place Cellular and Molecular Biology, Coban B., Lake Travis HS; 3rd place Translational Medical Sciences, Prabhav V., Westwood HS; 3rd place Robotics and Intelligent Machines: Adithya K., Liberal Arts and Science Academy; Texas A&M $1,000 scholarship in Engineering Mechanics, Erick B., Travis Early College HS.