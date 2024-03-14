Statesman Cap10K and OOFOS Join Forces for 2024 Race

Austin, TX – (Mar. 14, 2024) The Statesman Cap10K is pleased to announce that OOFOS, the global leader in Active Recovery footwear, has been named a premier sponsor of the 2024 Cap10K race. As the Official Recovery Footwear partner, OOFOS will support runners pre- and post-race to make sure everyone “Feels the OO” during the iconic race weekend.

OOFOS will be on site starting with the Cap10K Health and Fitness Expo, add in some surprises along the race route and greet runners as they crush the largest 10K in Texas with the exciting OOFOS Finish Line Festival. In addition to music, food, photo opportunities and more, all finishers will have the chance to “unlock” recovery and win prizes with their bib at a giant OOFOS art installation. Racers can also feel rejuvenated and kick off their recovery by checking out OOFOS’ revolutionary OOfoam™ technology and relaxing in the OOFOS recovery zone.

“We are delighted to welcome OOFOS as a strategic partner for the 2024 Statesman Cap10K,” said Jeff Simecek, Statesman Cap10K race director. “OOFOS is renowned for its innovative recovery footwear and is committed to athlete recovery and well-being. This aligns seamlessly with our strategic mission to provide a perfectly executed event that focuses on the overall health and well-being of our participants. This partnership, with local ties to the OOFOS brand, will add to the unique flavor that the Cap10K offers to all participants on race weekend.”

“We are thrilled to sponsor the Statesman Cap10K, as our brand has many roots in Austin,” said Darren Brown, Head of Marketing at OOFOS and 2009 race champion. “At OOFOS, our mission is to make you feel better and we are excited to do just that while we celebrate each finisher’s accomplishment at an unforgettable Finish Line Festival.”

The Cap10K, presented by Baylor Scott & White Health, was named the “#1 10K to run in 2024” by Half-Marathons.net and was the winner of Austin Fit Magazine’s 2023 “Best Race/Run. It is the largest 10K in Texas. General race information is available at Cap10K.com.

About OOFOS

OOFOS is the global leader in recovery footwear, founded by a team of industry veterans looking to help runners and fitness enthusiasts recover better from their workouts. Made with revolutionary OOfoam™ technology, OOFOS are designed to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear. They reduce stress on joints to keep anyone, of any activity level, feeling their best. From professional athletes to casual walkers, OOFOS footwear will make your hard-working feet and body feel better – all you have to do is feel the OO. For more information, go to www.oofos.com.