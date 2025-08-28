Stepping Stone School Children Raise Thousands for Ronald McDonald House and Kerr County Flood Relief

Austin Family
Children at Stepping Stone School have raised more than $15,000 for charitable causes through the school’s Young Entrepreneurs and Philanthropists™ program. The funds will support Ronald McDonald House Charities and flood relief efforts in Kerr County.

The program, which gives students hands-on experience in running a business, has become a cornerstone of Stepping Stone School’s approach to teaching philanthropy. Since its inception, the initiative has donated a combined $132,000 to organizations including Ronald McDonald House in Austin and College Station, and Scotty’s House in College Station.

In 2025, students have raised $7,740 through product sales, which was matched by Stepping Stone School founder Rhonda Paver, bringing the total to $15,480. Of that, $11,610 was presented to Ronald McDonald House of Central Texas by students from the Pflugerville campus, while more than $3,800 supported families impacted by the devastating Texas Hill Country floods.

