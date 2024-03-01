Stepping Stone Schools

THEN

You’ve seen their locations all over town, but I bet you didn’t know Stepping Stone School was Austin homegrown! Back in the late 1970s, when the Paver family moved to Austin, they searched for affordable, quality early childcare and education for their children. Rhonda Paver believed the children of Austin deserved something better than what she found, so she established the first Stepping Stone School on Richcreek in the Crestview neighborhood in 1979. Her family lived on one side of the house and the childcare center was on the other side. Paver’s goal was to focus on educating the whole child.

By 1982, demand was high and the wait list long, so Stepping Stone acquired another child development center off Burnet Road. Later they purchased an acre off McNeil, where they designed and built their very first school from the ground up. The school rounded out the 1980s by embracing total quality management principles and has been expanding and thriving ever since.