Central Texas Medical Center (CTMC) is calling for entries in the art contest for its 2020 Creation Health calendar. Children ages 4 to 18 are encouraged to enter. The calendar celebrates healthy living through choice, rest, environment, activity, trust, interpersonal relationships, outlook and nutrition. Artwork should illustrate one of the eight Creation Health concepts. Entry deadline is Sept. 22, 2019. For more information, visit CTMC.org and click on the “Kids Calendar Art Contest” banner on the home page.

