Stepping Stone School students and the school’s founder, Rhonda Paver, M.A., recently donated over $14,000 to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas (RMHC CTX). Funds for the donation were raised by the school-age students participating in the school’s annual Young Entrepreneurs and Philanthropists summer camp and was matched by a grant from the Paver family. Stepping Stone School also provided in-kind materials.

“The generosity of the Stepping Stone School’s students, families, faculty and the Paver family has made an indelible impact on our families,” says Carolyn Schwarz, chief executive officer of RMHC CTX.

RMHC CTX provides care and resources to children and families being served by Central Texas hospitals. Since 2012, Stepping Stone School students have raised and donated over $55,000 to support the families who rely on RMHC CTX programs when their children are sick.