The Austin Film Society held its Winter Festival on Jan. 20 to showcase films created by AFS Film Club students. The students are enrolled in an after school program in which creative media professionals teach children in under-resourced Austin schools. The Winter Festival, held at the AFS Cinema, featured approximately 20 student-created original film projects.

In fall of 2017, the Austin Film Society’s programs took place at 11 schools in the Austin Independent School District (AISD). The free after school workshops use media literacy as a framework for students to analyze, explore and create films. Students to use a wide range of digital filmmaking tools, including stop motion animation, scriptwriting and editing.