State officials recently held a press conference to highlight commitments from Texas employers to offer 2018 internship opportunities to students across the state. TXInternshipChallenge.com provides a free central point for employers to post internships and lets students find multiple paid and academic credit internship opportunities. The Texas Internship Challenge is a recommendation from the Texas Workforce Commission, the Texas Education Agency and the Higher Education Coordinating Board to Governor Greg Abbott, as part of the Tri-Agency Initiative, challenging industry and employer partners to offer more internships for Texas students.

