The application period for Bank of America’s Student Leaders Program is open now through Feb. 1, 2019. The program connects community-minded high school juniors and seniors to employment, skills development and service. Awardees receive paid summer internships with local nonprofits and participate in a national leadership summit in Washington, D.C.

Del Valle High School senior Aaron Allen participated in the 2018 program, which included an internship with Communities in Schools. As a person with autism, Allen says the program taught him lots of skills, one of which was to function independently. “The Leadership Summit was the first time I have been away from home, my parents and my service dog, Roxi,” says Allen, whose leadership classmates elected him to deliver closing remarks at the summit.

Bank of America focuses on selecting a diverse group for the program, says Nikki Graham, Austin Market President for Bank of America. “It’s important we pull together a group of students diverse not only in gender, race, ethnicity and religion, but also in their way of thinking,” Graham says. For more information, visit bankofamerica.com/studentleaders.