On May 11, St. Gabriel’s Catholic School hosted its second annual School Maker Faire to showcase the innovative work of its students. The event featured a variety of student-made innovations, including 3D-printed prosthetic limbs, which the students designed themselves, catapults designed from go-carts and mobile apps.

Additionally, the Saber Robotics team, who recently competed in the FIRST Tech Challenge world championship in Houston, demonstrated their robot Amber. Representatives from local startups and The University of Texas’ UTeach Maker program, were also present.