Central Texas students received awards from the Better Business Bureau and Austin Film Festival during a showcase ceremony in late April. The first place winner of the 2019 Student Video Contest was Marisela Gonzales of Del Valle High School, with the video “No Rush.” Second place went to Jairo Rojas and Aleksy Rodriguez of Del Valle High School, with the video “Who Done It?” Third place went to Michael Gianotta and Kory Estrada of Hays High School, with the video “Believe It,” which also won the Viewer’s Choice prize.