A new Jewish Sunday school in southwest Austin is aiming to make a big difference with its youngest volunteers. Kol Halev Hebrew School, which launched in September 2017, is focusing its second year on helping others with “Mission Mitzvah.” The Hebrew word “mitzvah” refers to a charitable, beneficial act performed by one person for another person.

Mission Mitzvah is a school-wide initiative for students in pre-K through middle school. Students will clean up local parks, write letters and draw pictures for seniors in nursing homes, assemble hygiene kits for the homeless and assemble backpacks for children in foster care.