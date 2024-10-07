Students at Harmony Science Academy-Cedar Park Shine in International Poetry Competition

Harmony Science Academy Cedar Park proudly announces that 49 students have been selected for publication in the prestigious Poetry Towers competition, an international contest hosted by YoungWriters for authors ages 7-11. The students’ poems will be featured in a global anthology, a remarkable achievement that highlights the creativity and literary talent of young writers at HSA-CP.

Three teachers—Mrs. Vinaja (4th Grade), Ms. Berryhill (Campus Testing Coordinator, Interventionist, and 3rd/4th Grade Social Studies teacher), and Ms. Walker (5th Grade ELAR)—worked together to inspire and guide students through the competition process.

“A few fourth-grade students expressed interest in becoming published authors,” shared Berryhill. “That’s when we knew we had to find a way to set them up for success. During our poetry unit, we discovered the Poetry Towers competition, and it seemed like a perfect fit. Seeing how poetry sparked such creativity and enthusiasm across grade levels.”

In total, 57 students entered the competition, exceeding the school’s goal of 50 submissions to ensure the school would receive a published copy of the anthology. Out of those entries, 49 students were selected for publication—an impressive feat, considering the global scale of the competition.

The worldwide competition allowed for various styles of poetry, and students embraced the opportunity to explore free verse, haiku, narrative, and traditional forms.

The moment when the results arrived was unforgettable. “When the packet showcasing the selected students arrived, my heart swelled with pride,” Berryhill said. “It was an acknowledgment of the hard work these students put in. When we handed out the awards, the energy in the room was palpable. Every student, whether selected or not, celebrated their classmates’ achievements. It was an experience of unity, support, and pride.”

The published anthology will be a global compilation of poems written by students worldwide, showcasing the talent of young writers, including those at HSA-CP.

