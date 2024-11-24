Students Publish in Worldwide Poetry Anthology

Harmony Science Academy-Cedar Park (HSA-CP) had 49 students selected for publication from in the prestigious Poetry Towers competition, an international contest hosted by YoungWriters for authors ages 7-11. The students’ poems will be featured in a global anthology.

In total, 57 students from the school entered the competition. Out of those entries, 49 students were selected for publication—an impressive feat, considering the global scale of the competition.

The worldwide competition allowed for various styles of poetry, and students embraced the opportunity to explore free verse, haiku, narrative, and traditional forms.

The published anthology will be a global compilation of poems written by students worldwide, showcasing the talent of young writers, including those at HSA-CP.

To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and read more about the competition and upcoming publication, please visit www.harmonytx.org.