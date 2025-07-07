Stuff the Bus – Help The Salvation Army Austin Serve Young Students in Central Texas This School Year

Austin, TX (July 12, 2025) – The Salvation Army Austin is calling on the community to help young students living in their two family emergency shelters. On Saturday, July 12, The Salvation Army will host a Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive in partnership with a local Walmart Store.

As customers enter the store, volunteers will provide a list of needed school supplies — including notebooks, backpacks, pens, pencils, and more. Shoppers can pick up items during their regular shopping trip and donate them on their way out by “stuffing the bus,” which will be parked right outside the store.

All donated supplies will go directly to children living in The Salvation Army Austin’s two family emergency shelters, as well as other Central Texas families in need.

When: Saturday, July 12, 2025 from 8am-12pm

Where: 5017 W Highway 290

###