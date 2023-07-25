Summer Camps at Dell Medical School

In June, more than 100 high school students from all over central Texas participated in the annual Health Sciences Summer Camps hosted by Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin.

The week-long camp featured hands-on science experiments, interactive sessions with professionals from health-related fields and much more.

Since 2015, the Health Sciences Summer Camps have helped approximately 1,500 local students explore health careers as part of Dell Medical’s focus on developing a health professions pathway.

This year, Dell Medical collaborated with GEARUP, Breakthrough Central Texas, KIPP Brave, IDEA Bluff Springs, Manor, Del Valle, Pflugerville and Austin ISDs to recruit local students. Most campers were selected by their school districts through nominations by school counselors. More than half of the students attended the camp on need-based scholarships, thanks to generous community donors.