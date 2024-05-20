Summer Discovery at UT

Summer Discovery, the global leader in pre-college programs for nearly six decades, offers students in grades 9-12 an unrivaled summer experience at the University of Texas at Austin with access to world-class academics, interactive enrichment courses, socialization and the ability to explore their interests and develop essential life skills.

The program features a diverse range of courses such as “Neuroscience: Unlocking the Brain’s Secrets”, “Sports Management: Off-the-Field Tactics for On-the-Field Success”, “Biomedical Engineering: Innovations in Healthcare Technology” and “The Power of the Algorithm: Social Media & Elections.” With options ranging from 2 to 3 weeks, students can tailor their experience to their interests and academic goals.

Summer Discovery’s pre-college program at the University of Texas at Austin is now open for enrollment. To learn more or register, visit www.summerdiscovery.com.