With the school year at an end, many kids are looking for a summer job to keep themselves busy and make some spending money. And some new survey results might give parents help in guiding their children.

What to Do with the Kids, a website that features activities and product reviews, asked parents what age and what type of job would be best for kids. Most parents expressed that having a part-time job helps to build responsibility, self-esteem and teaches kids the value of money.

Age 14 was the most popular response regarding when a kid should get his or her first summer job. The most popular jobs suggested included yard work, babysitting, newspaper delivery, food service and household chores. Other suggestions for jobs included dog walking, pet sitting and tutoring.