This summer, Austin ISD will serve anyone 18 years old and younger healthy meals at more than 50 campuses at no cost through the Summer Food Service Program. Both breakfast and lunch will be offered at all AISD summer meal sites.

“Children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life,” says AISD’s Executive Director of Food Services and Warehouse Operations Anneliese Tanner. “With nearly one in four children food-insecure in Austin, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation.”