This summer, Austin ISD will serve anyone 18 years old and younger healthy meals at more than 50 campuses at no cost through the Summer Food Service Program. Both breakfast and lunch will be offered at all AISD summer meal sites.
“Children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life,” says AISD’s Executive Director of Food Services and Warehouse Operations Anneliese Tanner. “With nearly one in four children food-insecure in Austin, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation.”
The summer food program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition initiative administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture to serve meals throughout Texas; Austin ISD is one of its partners in bringing meals to children.
Families are encouraged to use the following tools to find a summer meal site:
● Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator.
● Visit SummerFood.org for an interactive site locator map.
● Text FOODTX to 877-877.
● Austin ISD Summer Meal Sites
AISD was recently recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Texas Hunger Initiative for providing nutritious and appealing summer meals in 2018.