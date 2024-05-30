Summer Meal Service

Twelve Round Rock ISD campuses will provide children 18 years and younger and students with disabilities up to 21 years old with healthy, no-cost breakfast and lunch through Aug. 2nd.

Through funding made available by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s nutrition program, the Seamless Summer Option provides nutritious meals in school cafeterias from June 3 to Aug. 2. The program aims to bridge the gap left by the unavailability of free and reduced-price school meals during the summer months.

Families in the Round Rock and North Austin communities can take advantage of this service Monday through Friday, with meals to be consumed on-site. Participating families do not have to apply, register, be registered in a summer school program or provide identification.

Please call schools to confirm dates, times and on-site meal service details as schedules may be subject to change.

Round Rock ISD serving schedule:

June 3–6, Monday–Thursday

Breakfast service 8–8:30 a.m.; Lunch service 12:30–1 p.m.