Children need nutritious meals to learn, grow and thrive–even when school is not in session. Beginning in June, some local school districts will serve free meals to youth ages 18 and younger.

Austin ISD: The Summer Food Service Program will be available at more than 50 AISD schools. Participants do not need to register or show ID. Children may show up at any participating site to receive a healthy breakfast or lunch.

Round Rock ISD: The Summer Feeding Program will serve breakfast and lunch at seven RRISD campuses.

Pflugerville ISD: The Summer Nutrition Program will serve lunch at eight PISD campuses.