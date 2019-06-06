Summer Reading

This summer, Austin ISD will host its annual Buford the Book Bus tour , providing free books to children of all ages, from infants to teens, in English and Spanish. The programs are held in June and July at schools across the city.

Summer slide is the phrase used to describe the slide backward that many children make in reading and math skills over the summer. In providing these books, the district hopes to combat the slide by helping children keep up their skills during the summer.

“We know that not reading during the summer can really affect students’ reading level,” says Austin ISD Librarian Shannon Pearce. “We want to make sure that all kids have books to read over the summer so when they return to school in the fall they are well prepared.”

JUNE: All programs are from 10-11:30 a.m. Activity: Yoga and the reading of Yoga in the Jungle (English and Spanish) by Ramiro Calle and Nivola Uya

* Tuesday, June 11, Widén Elementary, 5605 Nuckols Crossing

* Wednesday, June 12, Lanier Early College High School, 1201 Payton Gin Rd.

* Tuesday, June 18, Travis Heights Elementary, 2010 Alameda Dr.

* Wednesday, June 19, Reagan Early College High School, 7104 Berkman Dr.

* Thursday, June 20, Walnut Creek Elementary, 401 W. Braker Ln.

* Tuesday, June 25, Uphaus Early Childhood Center, 5200 Freidrich Ln.

* Wednesday, June 26, Ortega Elementary, 1135 Garland Ave.

JULY: All programs are from 10-11:30 a.m. Activity: Art activity and reading of “Carmela Full of Wishes” (English and Spanish) by Matt De La Pena and Christian Robinson.

* Tuesday, July 16, Perez Elementary, 7500 S. Pleasant Valley Rd.

* Wednesday, July 17, Padron Elementary, 2011 W. Rundberg Ln.

* Thursday, July 18, Hart Elementary, 8301 Furness St.

* Tuesday, July 23, Harris Elementary, 1711 Wheless Ln.

* Wednesday, July 24, Galindo Elementary, 3800 S. Second St.

* Thursday, July 25, Brooke Elementary, 3100 E. 4th St.