Combat the summer slide by reading every day. The following organizations are just some of the places offering summer reading programs with incentives to keep the habit going.

Half Price Books offers two Feed Your Brain programs, one for teens and one for kids under 14. Download a reading log from halfpricebooks.com and complete it by July 31 to claim Bookworm Bucks redeemable at any H-E-B store.

BookPeople, the Austin Public Library and Austin ISD have partnered to offer the Five Book Dive with summer reading lists by grade. Use a downloadable bookmark to keep track of the number of books read and turn it in to an Austin ISD school library in the fall to be recognized as a Summer Reader. Visit 5bookdive.org for more information.

The Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge is a free, online reading program open to students in all 50 states, with weekly challenges, activities and resources. The program ends on Sept. 7. Students must register through a teacher, school librarian or community organization leader. For more information, visit scholastic.com.