As guidelines require people to social distance and shelter-in-place, the outdoors and nature has been calling louder than ever. Austin and the surrounding hill country offer endless opportunities for family adventures. The following family-friendly destinations provide safe and fun ways for your little and big adventurers to get outside and explore all that nature has to offer, including waterfalls, rivers, swimming holes, and hiking trails.

Milton Reimers Ranch Park

23610 Hamilton Road, Dripping Springs, TX 78620 www.parks.traviscountytx.gov/parks/reimers-ranch/

Travel about 30 miles west of Austin to this gem of a Travis County park. Day use fees have been waived over the last several weeks, but there is typically a cash-only entrance fee ($5 per person, children under 12 free). Dogs are allowed. You can spend hours exploring the trails and playing and swimming in the Pedernales River. The trails are wide and easy to follow up and down the river. It’s a short hike from the main parking lot down to the river, but if you want to get away from crowds, you can hike along the Lower or Upper Canyon trails. From the parking lot, if you go left on the Lower Canyon trail for about half a mile, you’ll be able to access some shallow water for playing. If you go right on the Upper Canyon Trail and turn to go down to the Lower Canyon trail for about 1.5 miles, you can find a deeper section of the river with some cliffs for jumping. There are over 13 miles of hiking and biking trails, but the Lower and Upper Canyon trail is very family-friendly with the best views. The shore along the river is a combination of rocks and sand, and kids can’t get enough of the clear, flowing water.