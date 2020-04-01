Summer Youth Employment

The Travis County Work-Based Learning/Summer Youth Employment Program (WBL/SYEP) is now accepting applications for Summer 2020 paid employment opportunities. The program is designed for Travis County youth ages 14-17 to develop competence and confidence as well as workplace skills in a “real-world of work” environment. Youth will be exposed to career awareness and exploration while developing their career plans and a commitment to lifelong learning. Youth have the opportunity to interact with positive, successful adult role models who provide guidance in setting and achieving goals. WBL/SYEP also serves youth with disabilities up to age 22.

 

Program requirements include:

  • Must be currently enrolled and attending school in Travis County
  • Must have a valid current school year Student ID or Report Card
  • Must have a Social Security card
  • Must be 14 years of age by April 1, 2020
  • Must complete 15 hours of Job Readiness Training

 

Sample job categories include Accounting/Finance; Computers/Library Science; Health Care/Pharmacy; Leadership Institute; Newspaper/Journalism; Receptionist/Clerical; Theater Arts/Photography; Animal Care; Public Health/Food Service; Human Resources; and Recreation/Camp Assistant.

 

Interested youth should contact the WBL/SYEP office to be scheduled for the required 15 hours of Job Readiness Training. All training must be completed by March 31. Call 512-854-4590 or email workbasedlearning@traviscountytx.gov for more information.

 

