Summer is coming to a close, and a brand new school year is on the horizon. While checking items off your school supplies list may be an important way to prep for all the learning ahead, it doesn’t hurt to start the new school year with an extra boost of confidence, courtesy of your favorite superhero. Make your very own superhero cuffs at home and take on the new academic year fearlessly!

Supplies

Toilet paper roll

Gold and red acrylic paints

Paintbrush

PVA glue

Sparkly cardstock, foam or felt

Scissors

Gold glitter (optional)

Directions

Paint the toilet paper roll using the gold paint. Optional: To add extra sparkle, paint the toilet paper roll with an even coat of PVA glue, then cover with glitter. Let dry completely. Using the scissors, make one long (hotdog style) cut up the center of the toilet paper roll. Then cut the tube in half lengthwise (hamburger style) to create two cuffs. Using the scissors, round off the corners of each cuff. Using the sparkly cardstock, foam or felt, trace and cut out two superhero shapes, like stars or lightning bolts. Glue the shapes onto your sparkly cuffs using PVA glue. Let dry completely. Zap! Pow! Bam! You’re ready to take on the new school year in style!

Image and craft courtesy of masandpas.com.

The YMCA of Austin is a dynamic association of men, women and children joined together by a shared commitment to nurturing the potential of kids, promoting healthy living and fostering a sense of social responsibility. The YMCA afterschool program is the ideal out-of-school time opportunity for your child to grow academically, emotionally, and physically. Learn about Y Afterschool and register for the 2019-20 school season.