Support for Children of Sick Parents

Wonders & Worries opened its first Williamson County office in Georgetown in October. The Austin-based nonprofit assists families with the stress of a serious or life-threatening illness to a parent or primary caregiver.

“There’s not a playbook for a parent getting sick, and people deal with it in different ways,” says Chris Almendarez, president of the Round Rock Express. Almendarez’s wife, Jana, died of brain cancer in May 2016. “The thing we were concerned about more than anything was the kids.” Almendarez has two sons.

The new Wonders & Worries office is inside the Georgetown Community Resource Center at 805 W. University Ave. Its services are free and offered in English and Spanish. Wonders & Worries, launched in 2001, offers in-school support at 11 school districts and provides individual and group support for children, as well as classes for parents. More than 850 children and their families receive services from Wonders & Worries each year.