The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) recently announced the launch of its new iWatchTexas mobile app, which the public can use to report suspicious activity or behavior. The program was created as a partnership between communities and law enforcement and utilizes citizen-sourced tips. DPS developed the app to make it easier to report suspicious activity in Texas, including criminal, terroristic or school safety-related threats.

“The new iWatchTexas mobile app is one of several solutions that Texas is implementing immediately to identify and report those who may pose a threat to our schools and to our communities,” says Governor Greg Abbott. “Our law enforcement officers often rely on vigilant Texans to help keep communities safe, and this new tool will give everyone the ability to quickly and easily communicate with authorities and help prevent future tragedies.”

The app is now available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play.

Report suspicious behaviors through the iWatch Texas app, online at www.iwatchtx.org or by calling 1-844-643-2251. A report usually takes fewer than five minutes to complete, and once submitted, each report is reviewed by law enforcement analysts. All reports are confidential (providing contact information, which is optional, will allow for follow-up questions).

DPS officials say preparations for crime, terrorist attacks and threats to school safety may often be seen but not reported. Here are some examples of behaviors and activities to report:

Comments made regarding killing or harming someone

Strangers asking questions about building security features and procedures

Briefcase, suitcase, backpack or package left behind

Cars or trucks left in no-parking zones at important buildings

Chemical smells or fumes that are unusual for the location

People requesting sensitive information, such as blueprints, security plans or VIP travel schedules, without a need to know

Purchasing supplies that could be used to make bombs or weapons, or purchasing uniforms without having the proper credentials

Taking photographs or videos of security features, such as cameras or checkpoints

Note: The iWatch Texas program is not designed to report emergencies. If a situation requires an emergency response, call 911. As a reminder, false reporting to a law enforcement agency is a violation of state law.