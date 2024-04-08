Sustainable Food Center Announces Relaunch of WIC Voucher Program Doubling Fresh Produce Access

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Sustainable Food Center (SFC) is excited to announce the relaunch of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Voucher Program in Austin.

From April 1 through October 31, eligible participants can receive $30 in WIC Vouchers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets and mobile markets. This seasonal program aims to improve access to nutritious foods among women, infants over 4 months old, and children 1 to 5 years of age, promoting healthier communities across Central Texas.

Thanks to funding provided through Travis County Public Health, each eligible participant in the Austin area will also receive $30 in Double Up Food Bucks Texas as a match to the $30 in WIC Vouchers for a total of $60 for fresh, nutritious produce. Double Up Food Bucks can be used throughout the entire year while WIC Vouchers must be used by October 31, 2024, ensuring families have access to fresh, nutritious food beyond the summer months.

To receive WIC Vouchers, participants simply need to bring their WIC Shopping List to one of the participating locations listed below:

Farmers’ Markets:

• SFC Farmers’ Market Downtown (Saturdays, 9am – 1pm, 422 Guadalupe St., 78701)

• SFC Farmers’ Market at Sunset Valley (Saturdays, 9am – 1pm, 3200 Jones Rd., 78745) 2

• Texas Farmers Market at Mueller (Sundays, 10am – 2pm, 2006 Philomena St., 78723)

• Texas Farmers Market at Lakeline (Saturdays, 9am – 1pm, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., 78613)

• Chaparral Crossing Farmers Market (First Sunday every month, 10am – 1pm, 4601 Senda Ln., 78725

Mobile Markets:

• Fresh for Less Market People’s Community Clinic (Thursdays, 12:30pm – 2:30pm, 1101 Camino La Costa, 78752)

• Fresh for Less Market Sierra Vista Apartments (Wednesdays, 4pm – 6pm, 4320 S. Congress Ave., 78745)

• Fresh for Less Market Southeast Health and Wellness Center (Thursdays, 10am – 12pm, 1901 Montopolis Dr., 7874)

Access to nutritious, affordable food is a fundamental right that should be available to all. However, many families in our community currently face barriers to obtaining this basic necessity. In Austin alone, 14.4% of individuals experience food insecurity. While financial constraints are often considered the primary obstacle to food access, it’s also crucial to address the availability and distribution of food. The use of WIC Vouchers at local markets not only benefits families but also supports our local farmers, contributing to a healthier and more nourished future for our entire community.

For more information, including additional participating locations, hours, and eligibility requirements, please contact SFC’s bilingual (ENG/SPAN) Help Desk at 512-730-1807 Monday – Saturday 9 AM – 12 PM. SFC encourages all eligible participants in Central Texas to take advantage of this opportunity to access fresh, nutritious foods while supporting local farmers and growers.

Join us in providing nutritious food for all and supporting local farmers. Visit sustainablefoodcenter.org/food-access/wic-voucher-program for more information