Swim Safety This Summer

Leslie’s Pool and Spa is joining forces with its water safety partner, Cullen Jones, four-time Olympic swimming medalist and the first African American swimmer to hold a world record. Together, they share valuable tips for pool owners and parents to help make the 2024 summer swim season safe and enjoyable for all.

Jones nearly drowned at age five at a water park in Pennsylvania on a family vacation. His parents reacted—not by keeping him out of the water, but by enrolling him in swimming lessons, where he thrived. Today, he is renowned for his athletic achievements and for serving as a passionate advocate for swimming lessons and water safety.

Leslie’s Pool and Spa and Jones offer the three tenets of water safety, which include maintaining healthy and safe pool water, ensuring a secure pool area, and encouraging swimming lessons and water safety education. While swimming lessons help individuals be safe around water, pool owners should take additional precautions to prevent drownings and maintain a safe environment.