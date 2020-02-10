Talking Heads Classics for Kids

On Sat., Feb. 15, bring your little creatures to a special live performance of Talking Heads classics especially for kids– also fun for big kids! Come experience the delightful, upbeat music celebrating popular 80s band, Talking Heads, at The Sunset Room located at 310 East 3rd St. from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Get there early for crafts, and stay for the concert with fun interactive games and sweet dance moves! Drinks and snacks available for kids, and adult refreshments available for grown ups. Heart Byrne is well-known in Austin and around the country for their high-energy take on Talking Heads music. What began as a local “hoot night” has grown into a popular touring act featuring some of Austin’s finest musicians. General admission tickets are $10. For more information, visit the event page.