With the potential for severe weather approaching, the state is allowing Texans to purchase certain items tax-free during the sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies, which occurs April 27-29.

“While we can’t know in advance when the next flood, tornado or hurricane may strike, we can make sure our families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” says Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “This tax holiday can help Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations. Don’t wait for disaster to strike. Take the time now to get prepared.”

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include:

household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75

hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300

portable generators priced at less than $3,000

Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are considered part of the sales price when determining taxability. If the supply is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable.

Purchases that do not qualify include:

batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

camping stoves and camping supplies

chainsaws

plywood

extension ladders and stepladders

tents

A list of emergency preparation supplies that may be purchased tax-free can be found on the Comptroller’s website.