Looking to save on back-to-school items? Mark your calendar for Aug. 11-13. That’s the weekend shoppers can save money on certain items during Texas’s annual sales tax holiday.

On the designated Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the state exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100 from sales tax, which means shoppers save about $8 on every $100 they spend.

“As the father of three young children, I know how these expenses can add up,” says Glenn Hegar, Texas Comptroller.

For a full list of items that may be purchased tax-free, visit TexasTaxHoliday.org.

This year, shoppers will save an estimated $87 million in state and local sales taxes during the sales tax holiday. Texas’ tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999.