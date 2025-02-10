TCEQ’s Take Care of Texas Annual Art Contest

Calling all junior artists! The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s Take Care of Texas 2025 Art Contest has officially begun!

This year’s contest theme is “ways to keep our air clean.” Students are asked to illustrate how they, along with their friends and family, help keep our air clean. The contest is open to public, private, or home-schooled students throughout Texas from kindergarten through fifth grade. Prizes for the winning entries in each category (k-1st, 2nd-3rd, and 4th-5th) include laptops or iPads made possible by the contest sponsor, Texas Chemistry Council.

Artwork must depict positive ways Texans can prevent air pollution and keep the air clean. Each entry must contain the slogan “Take Care of Texas.” For more information and official rules, visit the Take Care of Texas website or send an email to educate@tceq.texas.gov.

Winners will be announced in April 2025 and celebrated online through the website and social media channels. The grand prize winners, in each category, will be invited to the annual Texas Environmental Excellence Awards banquet in June of 2025