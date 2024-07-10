TEA Awards Over $290 Million as Part of the Teacher Incentive Allotment

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced over $290 million in Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) funds has been awarded to nearly 25,000 designated Texas teachers during the 2023-24 school year. These educators make up some of Texas’ best, and they work to improve student growth and success in their classrooms.

481 school systems participated in the program during the 2023-24 school year, with 306 fully approved to award teacher designations. A total of 542 school systems employ a designated teacher eligible to receive TIA funds. Districts receive full approval to award teacher designations following a comprehensive application and approval process using data from classroom observations and student academic growth.

“Teachers have been working together. The things our designated teachers are doing in their classes, non-designated teachers are modeling. It’s been a great benefit for our teachers and our kids,” said Martinsville ISD (MISD) principal, Keith Martin. MISD, a rural district in East Texas, is one of the 306 fully approved districts participating in the program.