Commissioner of Education Mike Morath announced in late March that the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and the Texas Early Learning Council are conducting a statewide birth-five needs assessment to better understand the needs of those accessing, providing, and supporting early childhood programs and services for children ages birth to five.

As part of the needs assessment, the Council is conducting a statewide survey from March 25 through April 5, 2019.

The survey is intended for:

Families;

Staff of early childhood programs and services (childcare, Head Start, public prekindergarten, early childhood intervention (ECI) and home visiting);

Staff of early childhood organizations (membership organizations, advocacy organizations, workforce boards, ESCs, etc.); and

Community organizations/partners (businesses, health service providers, local governments, religious organizations, etc.).

The survey can be accessed at: https://tea.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cUeyDqwqLh2u8V7.

Questions intended for families and staff of early childhood programs and services are available in both English and Spanish.

The survey results and the statewide needs assessment will be utilized by the Texas Early Learning Council to establish a statewide strategic plan. The strategic plan will focus on improving coordination and collaboration, promoting partnerships, increasing quality, reducing duplicative efforts, efficiently utilizing resources, and easing a child’s transition into kindergarten.