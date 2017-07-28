Teacher Ambassadors

Two Austin ISD educators have been selected for EcoRise’s 2017-18 Teacher Ambassador Program. Austin-based EcoRise is a school-based curriculum focused on sustainability. The ambassadors from Austin ISD are:

, 3rd-grade social studies and language arts teacher, Hill Elementary School, and Andrea Tole, 6th-grade science teacher, Covington Middle School Fine Arts Academy.

They join a six-teacher class of ambassadors, each of whom has demonstrated leadership in sustainability education. Their involvement in the ambassador program will run through August 2018, during which time they will benefit from professional development training, priority access to pilot programs and initiatives and the chance to present at conferences on behalf of EcoRise.

Each ambassador is an experienced EcoRise teacher who has demonstrated a strong interest in and commitment to the mission and core values of being leading-edge, building camaraderie, embracing integrity, practicing resilience and cultivating gratitude.