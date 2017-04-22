Teacher Conference

The Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas is hosting a conference on Sept. 20, 2017. Presenter Stacy Taylor will describe innovative, effective teaching strategies, explain the science behind learning and behavior, and discuss how to translate that science into practice. Participants can learn new ways to help children learn familiar skills by creating an engaging, positive experience.

TEA credit is offered. Lunch is provided with conference registration. Registration is $35 per person.

Click here for more information or to register.