Teacher Finalist

A teacher at Lanier High School in Austin ISD has been named a finalist for Texas Teacher of the Year by the Texas Association of School Administrators. Tara Bordeaux, who teaches media arts, is one of six finalists.

“I know firsthand how hard life can be on a young heart, and I know how easy it is to give up. I know because I did, and I dropped out of high school,” says Bordeaux. “My hope is that as a teacher, I can inspire my students to persevere and succeed in ways I never could. I believe that every student deserves the opportunity to learn from teachers who truly care about the impact they are making in a child’s life. I chose to become a teacher because I wanted to give students the chance to chase their dreams and learn how to believe in themselves even if the world gives them reasons to stop believing.”

The other five finalists are Andrea Garza of United ISD near Laredo, Amy Hooten of Paris ISD northwest of Dallas, Andrea Lucas of San Antonio ISD, Marissa Torres of White Settlement ISD near Fort Worth and Gary Strickland of Coleman ISD west of Waco.

The six finalists will be invited to Austin in September for interviews before a panel of judges. The panel will select two state-level winners–Elementary Teacher of the Year and Secondary Teacher of the Year–and designate one to represent Texas in the National Teacher of the Year program. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony Sept. 15 at the Bullock Texas State History Museum.
 

