On May 6, H-E-B announced the statewide winners of its 17th annual H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards. During the ceremony in Houston, H-E-B Chairman and CEO Charles Butt handed out $430,000 in cash awards and grants and congratulated eight educators, two school districts, one early childhood agency and a public school board for being among the best in Texas.

The sole winner from Central Texas was Allie Duffy of Joe Lee Johnson Elementary in Round Rock ISD. Duffy was named a Rising Star, which recognizes teachers with less than 10 years of experience. Winners in the category received a $5,000 check for themselves and a $5,000 grant for their school.