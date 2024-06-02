Teaching Kids to Save Lives

Teaching students CPR can save lives by filling our community with more bystanders ready to give the help needed to survive until first responders arrive.

Three Round Rock ISD schools, Chisholm Trail Middle School, Grisham Middle School and Hopewell Middle School received CPR Anytime Kits to increase awareness and familiarity with this lifesaving skill. Nearly 3,000 students will be able to join the Nation of Lifesavers through the kits thanks to the support of Texas Children’s Hospital, which recently opened in North Austin.

“The importance of cardiac safety cannot be overstated, especially in environments where students and staff spend a significant portion of their time,” said Linda Hughes, nurse at Chisholm Trail Middle School. “By equipping our middle school students with the life-saving knowledge of CPR, we empower them to respond confidently and effectively in emergency situations. We are so thankful for this amazing gift presented by AHA and Texas Children’s Hospital.”