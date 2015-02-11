Teal Pumpkins

Teal Pumpkins

Trick-or-treating can be tricky for kids with food allergies. That’s why local bed and breakfast the Fairview is putting out a teal pumpkin and providing allergy-safe alternatives for trick-or-treaters. Innkeepers Jimi and Vivian Ballard will be handing out small toys and gluten-free candy as part of the Teal Pumpkin Project, a national awareness campaign led by Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE). The Teal Pumpkin Project, now in its fourth year, aims to create a happier, safer Halloween for everyone.

“For millions of children with food allergies, Halloween is scary on many different levels,” says Vivian. “Many candies contain major food allergens like nuts, milk and wheat.” Failure to spot the candy, or get to it in time, can mean a child accidentally ingests an ingredient that leads to a significant reaction. Tossing candies to be safe can dampen the mood. But a non-food alternative provides the same door-to-door adrenaline rush, minus the danger (and the calories).

To alert fellow trick-or-treaters and guests alike, the Fairview will place a teal-colored pumpkin on its doorstep alongside a traditional bowl of candy. “The idea is you give out a non-food treat that anyone can enjoy,” says Jimi.

For more information about the Teal Pumpkin Project, visit www.tealpumpkinproject.org.  For more information about food allergies, visit www.foodallergy.org.

 

