An Austin mom and CEO announced the launch of an app to help streamline youth sports team management and game day information for busy parents and coaches. Name the Teammate puts roster, team and venue information right at a parent’s fingertips and makes it easier for parents and coaches to manage multiple sports schedules and keep track of player and team information on game day.

With each parent’s permission, a team administrator inputs players’ names, jersey numbers and upcoming game schedules so that coaches and parents have detailed event location and an updated roster. Parents on the opposing team can also opt-in, so that fans on both sides can follow the game and players. Laura LeMond, CEO of Name the Teammate, says, “As a busy mom, I am always rushing from one field to the next to watch my sons play. The idea for Name the Teammate came to me one day while I was sitting in the stands at my son’s football game. Every time someone scored, a parent would turn to me and say ‘Who was that?’ I realized that parents needed an easy way to not only figure out where their children are playing but to know who’s on the field when we get there.”