Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas (RMCH CTX) received hundreds of bears from the 10th annual Build a Bear event, where supporters built and donated stuffed animals for families and children served by RMHC CTX. Karen Matuszewski, longtime supporter and founder of the Build A Bear event, started the effort 10 years ago. Wanting to bring joy to sick children that relied on RMHC CTX, Karen encouraged friends and family to visit Build A Bear to create cuddly critters for kids just in time for Valentine’s Day.

